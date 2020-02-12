Artist Profiles: Lakou Mizik

Lakou Mizik is an ensemble of Haitian musicians formed after the catastrophic 2010 earthquake. The group includes elder legends and rising young musicians, united to celebrate the healing spirit of their collective culture and communicate a message of pride, strength and hope to their countrymen and the world.​

Band members circa 2019 included drummer and lead vocalist Sanba Zao (Louis Lesly Marcelin); Steeve Valcourt on guitar and vocals; Jonas Attis on vocals; Nadine Remy on vocals; Lamarre Junior on bass; and Belony Beniste on accordion.

The group includes two young rara horn masters and percussionists, Peterson “Ti Piti” Joseph and James Carrier, who provide Lakou Mizik’s formidable rhythm section.

Discography:

Wa Di Yo ‎(Cumbancha, 2016)

HaitiaNola (Cumbancha, 2019)