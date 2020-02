The 7th edition of Visa For Music, the professional music market and festival focused on African and Middle-Eastern music, is now accepting submissions. The conference will take place November 18- 21, 2020 in Rabat, Morocco.

A total of 30 artists or groups will be chosen by a jury to perform in front of music industry professionals from around the world.

The call for applications is open until March 31st, 2020.

To apply for the 7th edition of Visa For Music click on the submission instructions.