Irresistible and Timeless Antibalas

Antibalas – Fu Chronicles (Daptone Records, 2020)

Antibalas, one of the finest Afrobeat ensembles in the international scene, has released a superb album titled Fu Chronicles. The collective based in Brooklyn, New York, is currently led by British-Nigerian lead singer Duke Amayo and American saxophonist Martín Perna.

The timeless sound of Antibalas includes a formidable rhythm section that brings in African and Latin American percussion, charismatic vocals, solid bass and guitar lines, and a formidable brass section. Although the foundation of Antibalas is Afrobeat, you can hear influences from cumbia as well.

Antibalas – Fu Chronicles

The cover (illustrated by Amaya) and album title make reference to the place where Antibalas started, which was Duke Amajo’s martial arts training school. Amayo is a master of the Jow Ga Kung Fu School of martial arts.

Buy Fu Chronicles