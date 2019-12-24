Enthralling Mix of Nordic Winds and Arabic Atmosphere

Anders Hagberg & Ahmad al Khatib – Melodic Melang

Anders Hagberg & Ahmad al Khatib – Melodic Melange (Footprint Records, 2014)

Melodic Melange delivers a remarkable mix of Nordic jazz and Middle Eastern maqam music. This project features Swedish multi-instrumentalist, composer and Professor Anders Hagberg and Palestinian ud (oud) maestro virtuoso Ahmad al Khatib.

The album contains a set of spellbinding pieces highlighting the sound of various flutes and soprano saxophone in collaboration with the ud. The two soloists are supported by mesmerizing Middle Eastern frame drums and delectable acoustic jazz bass.

The lineup includes Anders Hagberg on flutes, soprano saxophone and mouth harp; Ahmad al Khatib on ud; Johannes Lundberg on double bass and vocals; and Youssef Hbeisch on percussion and vocals.

Buy Melodic Melange