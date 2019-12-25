Barbaros Bozkir Releases Last Man in the Dream World

Barbaros Bozkir – Last Man in the Dream World

Turkish multi-instrumentalist Barbaros Bozkir has a new album titled Last Man in the Dream World. He plays world music with a cinematic feel. Each song is based on different stories. “‘I have a story, where the stories are turned into music.’’

The lineup includes Barbaros Bozkir on synthesizer, piano, accordion, melodica and guitar; Tolga Akşit on ud and clarinet; Alper Kekeç on percussion; Ardashes Agoshian on double bass; Firat Duyulur on fretless Bass; and Firat Duyulur on fretless bass.

