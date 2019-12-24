Rising star of Melodic Reggae

Fight The Fight is an excellent modern reggae EP from rising reggae artist Mortimer. The young Jamaican singer combines classic roots reggae with soul, electronic drum and bass, dub, and lovers rock (romantic reggae).
Fight The Fight features exquisitely produced, wonderfully seductive reggae songs. It is currently available on digital format. The CD and vinyl versions will be released in late January 2020.
Angel Romero y Ruiz has been writing about world music music for many years. He founded the websites worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. Angel produced several TV specials for Metropolis (TVE) and co-produced “Musica NA”, a music show for Televisión Española (TVE) in Spain that featured an eclectic mix of world music, fusion, electronica, new age and contemporary classical music. Angel also produced and remastered world music albums, compilations and boxed sets for Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Music of the World.
