Rising star of Melodic Reggae

Mortimer – Fight the Fight (Easy Star Records, 2019)

Fight The Fight is an excellent modern reggae EP from rising reggae artist Mortimer. The young Jamaican singer combines classic roots reggae with soul, electronic drum and bass, dub, and lovers rock (romantic reggae).

Fight The Fight features exquisitely produced, wonderfully seductive reggae songs. It is currently available on digital format. The CD and vinyl versions will be released in late January 2020.

