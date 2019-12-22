Hungarian Band Terra Profonda Publishes For The Sake Of the Mountains

Terra Profonda – For The Sake Of The Mountain

Terra Profonda, a Hungarian act that describes itself as a ‘shamanistic folk-blues’ band has a new album titled For The Sake Of The Mountains (Fonó Records).

The album was recorded entirely acoustic in the village of Sitke, Hungary at the Kálvária Chapel, which provided the right atmosphere for this project. This 9-track recording includes Terra Profonda’s original compositions.

The current lineup has been around for seven years with Krisztián Kiss on koboz, Irish bouzouki, saxophone; Mátyás Szabó on bass instruments; and frontman and lyricist Vincenzo Lo Buglio.