“Right as rain” is the first solo album from Portuguese singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Madalena Palmeirim, an artist with a 10-year long career.

Lyrics are in English, Portuguese and Cape Verdean Creole. Guests include bassist Carlos Barretto, Brazilian singer MOMO, actress Sara Carinhas and performer Miguel Bonneville.

Madalena Palmeirim plays ukulele, cavaquinho and autoharp.