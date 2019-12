Manhu – Voices Of The Sani

The album Voices Of The Sani will present the living tradition of Manhu in Yunnan province, China. The album is set for release on January 31, 2020 on Riverboat Records

All five members of Manhu grew up in the villages of the Stone Forest region of Yunnan, the native soil of the Sani people. Manhu’s musicians were submerged in traditional Sani music from a young age, as well as inspired by modern rock music.

Order Voices Of The Sani