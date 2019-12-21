Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: Roosevelt Collier

Roosevelt Collier

Sacred steel guitar maestro master Roosevelt Collier started out playing in the House of God Church in Perrine, southern Florida, together with his uncles and cousins in The Lee Boys. He learned how to play pedal steel guitar from an early age.

The Lee Boys became one of most significant Sacred Steel bands, touring with major artists and becoming popular festival acts throughout the US.

Attracted by Collier’s captivating live performances and fast slide guitar work, Snarky Puppy’s Michael League invited Collier to participate in his international world music project Bokanté in 2017.

Collier soon rose to bandleader of his own group, leading a band of incredible musicians.

Collier incorporates various experiences and influences, delivering a high energy combination of blues, gospel, rock and, in Roosevelt’s words, “dirty funk, swampy grime.”

Discography:

Let The Steel Play, with Andy Hall ‎(Dustypicks Music, 2017)
Exit 16 ‎(GroundUP Music, 2018)
Live at Wanee 2018 (Munck Music, 2018)

