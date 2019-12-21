Boundary-blurring Contemporary Malian Songs

Kankou – Kuma

Kankou – Kuma (Cannery Row Records, 2019)

Rising Malian singer-songwriter Kankou joins forces with Scottish guitarist Mark Mulholland on Kuma. Kankou Kouyate is a member of a well-known Malian family of musicians and singer-storytellers. Her vocals provide a decidedly Malian flavor.

Mark Mulholland contributes finely-crafted blues-rock electric guitar and delightful acoustic folk sounds. Parisian musician Olaf Hund adds electronic beats and subtle atmospheres.

Harmonica player Vincent Bucher provides additional blues essence on two songs.

Buy Kuma