Boundary-blurring Contemporary Malian Songs

Rising Malian singer-songwriter Kankou joins forces with Scottish guitarist Mark Mulholland on Kuma. Kankou Kouyate is a member of a well-known Malian family of musicians and singer-storytellers. Her vocals provide a decidedly Malian flavor.
Mark Mulholland contributes finely-crafted blues-rock electric guitar and delightful acoustic folk sounds. Parisian musician Olaf Hund adds electronic beats and subtle atmospheres.
Harmonica player Vincent Bucher provides additional blues essence on two songs.
