Yilian Cañizares Releases Blooming Single “Vamos A Florecer” With Momi Maiga

(headline image: Yilian Cañizares – Photo by Franck Socha)

Cuban-Swiss violinist, singer, and composer Yilian Cañizares has released a new single, “Vamos A Florecer” (we are going to bloom), where she mixes jazz, western classical influences, and Afro-Cuban rhythms.

The track features Senegalese artist Momi Maiga on vocals and centers on resilience and love. “It speaks of a seed that flourishes despite adverse conditions,” Cañizares said. “To overcome fear and hate and to blossom like a flower in the desert.”

Based in Switzerland, Cañizares has performed with Chucho Valdés, Omar Sosa, Jon Batiste, and Richard Bona. Her four-album catalog includes Aguas (2018), produced in partnership with Sosa.

She received the Swiss Music Prize in 2021. Beyond the stage, she serves as a UN “Voice of the Oceans” and advocates for education and equality.