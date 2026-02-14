Throwdown Thursday Chases “Next Big Thing”

Bluegrass band Throwdown Thursday from Central Kentucky has released a new single, “Next Big Thing,” a song about the tension between ambition and doubt.

The track focuses on a narrator drawn to late nights and city lights while wrestling with the feeling that success stays just out of reach. The lyric contrasts bright moments with a quieter sense of longing.

“Next Big Thing” features Kati Penn Jenkins on lead vocal and fiddle. Justin Jenkins on banjo; Evan Maynard on mandolin and harmony vocals; Ronald Mosley on guitar, and Kyle Perkins on bass.