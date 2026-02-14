Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music poster. Light blue design with photos of 3 headliners and complete list of artists.
Events

Spring Shakori Hills 2026 GrassRoots Festival Lineup Announced

World Music Central News Room February 14, 2026 No Comments

The 22nd Annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance will take place May 7–10, 2026, in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Festival founders Donna the Buffalo will appear multiple times throughout the weekend. Headline sets also include Asheville folk duo Rising Appalachia, with an additional performance scheduled from Leah Song.

The bill lists Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae artist Lila Iké, Puerto Rican tropical jazz-pop fusion act Chuwi, Ryan Montbleau Band, Louisiana zydeco veteran Preston Frank, country-Americana songwriter Jim Lauderdale. Other artists revealed include North Carolina duo Chatham Rabbits, Yemenite music act El Khat, and Canadian-American singer-songwriter Bella White. More than 60 additional artists will join the lineup.

More information: shakorihillsgrassroots.org

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen − 11 =