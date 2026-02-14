Spring Shakori Hills 2026 GrassRoots Festival Lineup Announced

The 22nd Annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance will take place May 7–10, 2026, in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Festival founders Donna the Buffalo will appear multiple times throughout the weekend. Headline sets also include Asheville folk duo Rising Appalachia, with an additional performance scheduled from Leah Song.

The bill lists Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae artist Lila Iké, Puerto Rican tropical jazz-pop fusion act Chuwi, Ryan Montbleau Band, Louisiana zydeco veteran Preston Frank, country-Americana songwriter Jim Lauderdale. Other artists revealed include North Carolina duo Chatham Rabbits, Yemenite music act El Khat, and Canadian-American singer-songwriter Bella White. More than 60 additional artists will join the lineup.

More information: shakorihillsgrassroots.org