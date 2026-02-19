Suonno D’Ajere Go Electric On Live In Quartet EP

Suonno D’Ajere – Live In Quartet (Agualoca Records, 2026)

Neapolitan trio Suonno D’Ajere has released a new seven-track live EP, Live In Quartet. The project documents a concert of deeply passionate songs recorded and mixed by Daniele Chessa at Teatro Trianon-Viviani in Naples on March 21, 2025.

The group expanded its usual trio format for the first time, presenting a quartet that broadened its approach to classic Neapolitan song. The historic lineup, Irene Scarpato (vocals), Marcello Smigliante Gentile (mandolin, mandoloncello) and Gian Marco Libeccio (guitars), is joined by percussionist Salvatore La Rocca, with the addition of electric guitar entering their live sound.

Suonno D’Ajere – Photo by Sito e locandina Trianon

The EP draws a line between the ensemble’s past and future. Four tracks come from their most recent studio album nun v’annammurate (Italian World Beat), while “Presentimento” appears in the original trio arrangement. “Munasterio ‘e Santa Chiara” offers an early preview of the next studio album, scheduled for release before summer 2026, and signals the new musical directions the band is exploring.

Since 2022, Suonno D’Ajere have performed across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America, including dates in China, Taiwan, India, several European countries, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Portugal, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Belgium.

Suonno D’Ajere – photo by Sabrina Cirillo

The year 2025 also brought a parallel achievement for gifted, charismatic frontwoman Irene Scarpato. At the end of December, she took part in Luciano Melchionna’s theater project Dignità Autonome di Prostituzione at Teatro Bellini in Naples.