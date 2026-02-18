Silkroad Sets “Sanctuary” Tour For March 2026

Silkroad will launch its next flagship touring program, Sanctuary: The Power of Resonance and Ritual, on stages across the United States from March 10–28, 2026. The ensemble’s new emphasis is on community, collaboration, and healing.

Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens conceived Sanctuary as the second major initiative of her tenure. The program centers on how people turn to music for solace during conflict, uncertainty, and change.

Giddens leads the ensemble and appears alongside guest artists Mauro Durante and Mehdi Nassouli. Their musical backgrounds bring traditions of trance and communal rhythm into dialogue with Silkroad’s artists. The repertoire includes Southern Italian tarantellas, Moroccan Gnawa, and the interlocking grooves of Congolese fingerstyle guitar.

Each performance takes shape as a real-time musical response that the musicians learn orally, a process intended to strengthen connection onstage and in the hall. The program also draws on Indian classical music, Japanese folk songs, and American old-time practices to present ritual and trance as enduring human responses to an unsettled world.

Silkroad – Photo by Adam Gurczak, Almanak Creative

The Sanctuary tour features a world-class roster of musicians, including Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens (banjo/vocals), Shawn Conley (bass), Sandeep Das (tabla), Haruka Fujii (marimba/percussion), Maeve Gilchrist (harp), Karen Ouzounian (cello), Mazz Swift (violin/vocals), Niwel Tsumbu (guitar/vocals), Francesco Turrisi (frame drums/accordion), and Kaoru Watanabe (Japanese flutes/percussion), together with talented guest artists Mauro Durante (tamburello/violin/vocals) and Mehdi Nassouli (guembri/vocals).

Tour Dates and Tickets

March 10, 2026

Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, OH

More Information (Sold Out)

Open-to-the-Public Programs:

All programs below are co-presented with Bowling Green State University.

March 8, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET

Silkroad @ The Library

Wood County District Public Library

March 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Discussion and Community Jam

Kelly Hall, Moore Musical Arts Center at Bowling Green State University

Free Registration

March 12, 2026

Indiana University Auditorium, Bloomington, IN

Tickets

Open-to-the-Public Programs:

March 11, 2026 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Artists in Conversation with Dean Abra Bush

Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University

March 15, 2026

Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Chicago, IL

Tickets

Open-to-the-Public Programs:

All programs below are co-presented with Harris Theater for Music and Dance.

March 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. CT

Sanctuary: A D-Compressed Gathering

In partnership with D-Composed and Rebuild Foundation

The Land School

Free Registration

March 14, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. CT

Community Jam/Dance

In partnership with Old Town School’s Music Moves initiative

Green Line Performing Arts Center

Free Registration

March 19-20, 2026

Presented by Cal Performances

Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, CA

Tickets

Open-to-the-Public Programs:

All programs below are presented in partnership with Oakland Public Conservatory of Music.

March 17, 2026, at 4 p.m. PT

Cross Cultural Music Workshop

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

March 17, 2026, at 6 p.m. PT

Screening of My Music with Rhiannon Giddens Episode and Q&A

Oakland Public Conservatory of Music

March 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. PT

Percussion Collective Panel & Community Jam

Black Arts Movement Business District – Community Development Corporation of Oakland

March 18, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Banjo/Fiddle Gathering

Latham Square – Uptown Downtown Oakland Community Benefit Districts

March 18, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. PT

String Collective Community Jam

Black Arts Movement Business District – Community Development Corporation of Oakland

March 22, 2026

Center for the Arts at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

Tickets

Open-to-the-Public Programs:

March 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET

Artists in Conversation: Silkroad Resonance Circle (Community Jam)

Co-presented by the City of Fairfax and the Center for the Arts at George Mason University

Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center

Free, but registration required

March 26, 2026

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tickets

March 27, 2026

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville, NY

Tickets

March 28, 2026

McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, NJ

Tickets