Sevdah With a Twist: Igor Božanić Turns Up the ‘Žega’

Igor Božanić – Žega (POP Depression, 2025)

With Žega, singer-songwriter Igor Božanić introduces an innovative musical vision he calls sevdah noir, a fictional landscape where traditional sevdah collides with urban Banja Luka and experimental harmonies.

The project is a close collaboration between Božanić and producers Srđan and Pavle Popov. The album opens with “Lijepa Meleća,” a haunting, emotive narrative ballad, and quickly shifts into a delightful bolero-inspired arrangement of the classic “Moj behare.”

Božanić’s original “Umij me, more” evokes dreamlike imagery, pairing voice and harp like a surreal seaside dialogue. Later, “Zmaj prileti s Bosne na Dunavu” demonstrates the project’s ethnomusicological edge, weaving regional song variants into a new, accessible Banja Luka setting.

The repertoire combines two original compositions, “Umij me, more” and “Bosna,” with reimagined sevdalinkas and three reconstructed urban songs from Banja Luka. The result is a moody, richly textured work that merges traditional melodies with cinematic flair.

Božanić delivers a dramatic reinterpretation of “Snijeg pade na behar, na voće” and the passionate “Djevojka se suncu zamjerila.” The album closes with the melancholic single “Izdangubih ruže trgajući” and the title track “Bosna,” a personal take on homeland, longing, and loss.

“Each song offered surprising lyrics, unusual melodies, and space for reinvention,” said Božanić. “Srđan and Pavle reshaped them, creating a distinct sound and a fresh perspective on tradition.”

The lineup included outstanding virtuoso musicians. Producer Srđan Popov shared: “We admired Igor’s earlier work, especially Runo, but felt his unique voice deserved a more expansive production. Žega stands on its own, rooted in tradition yet pointing toward new musical horizons.”

This is the first release in the Popoff imprint, an initiative from Pop Depression highlighting music produced by the Popov brothers.

Musicians: Igor Božanić on vocals; Pavle Popov on double bass, cello, clarinet, percussion, drums, synthesizers, guitar, mandolin, baking tray (percussion), effects; Mina Marinković on harp; Srđan Popov on flute.

Mastering was completed by Dušan Filimonović; album artwork is by Andrej Julher.

