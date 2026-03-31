Sami Yusuf Unveils Transfixing Single “Being”

British-Azerbaijani composer Sami Yusuf recently released his new album, Ecstasy, on Andante Records. The second single, “Being”, features a cappella vocals by VOCES8 and Yusuf. This song uses a recurring Arabic phrase to create a trance-like, meditative atmosphere. The arrangement focuses on vocal blending to produce a unified sound that emphasizes the theme of interconnectedness.

Author: World Music Central News Room World music news from the editors at World Music Central