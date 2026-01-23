Remedy Tree Lean Into Heart-On-Sleeve Bluegrass On “Let Her Know”

Remedy Tree has named “Let Her Know” as the focus track from their album Beyond What I Can See. The song is a stripped-down bluegrass song built around a direct message: say what you feel before it is too late.

Written in a quick burst of inspiration, the track centers on the moment when unspoken love risks slipping away. “So many love stories fall apart and break away,” frontman Gabriel Acevedo shared. “The message in this one is simple—if you love her, you’ve got to let her know.”

Acevedo delivers the lead vocal and acoustic guitar, joined by Abigail Acevedo on harmony vocal and bass, Nathan Beaumont on harmony vocal and banjo, and Bryce Griffin on mandolin. Fiddle player Jason Carter appears as a special guest. The arrangement leans on bluegrass-rooted playing with a modern acoustic feel.

Founded in 2015 and based in Florida, the band draws on bluegrass, folk, Appalachian old-time, and world music influences. They have shared stages with artists including Peter Rowan, Rhonda Vincent, Ricky Skaggs, and The SteelDrivers.