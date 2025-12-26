Ravi Shankar Ensemble Celebrates the Master’s Legacy

The Ravi Shankar Ensemble is set to perform at The Town Hall on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Curated by Sukanya and Anoushka Shankar, the ensemble presents music by the late sitar virtuoso alongside rare archival visuals. Led by sitarist Shubhendra Rao, the group includes master musicians on sarod, violin, flute, tabla, and mridangam, offering an evening that honors Ravi Shankar’s groundbreaking contributions to world music and spiritual connection.

Location: The Town Hall, Manhattan

Time: Doors 7:30 PM | Show 8 PM

Tickets: $45 | $55 | $75 | $95

This concert is part of the World Music Institute’s 40th Anniversary Legacy Series

For more information, go to https://www.worldmusicinstitute.org/