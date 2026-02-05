Rachel Groves Wins Young Traditional Musician 2026

(headline image: Rachel Groves – Photo by Alan Peebles)
Rachel Groves, who plays lever harp, won BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2026.
BBC Radio Scotland and BBC ALBA broadcast the final live on Sunday, 1 February, from Glasgow City Halls. Six young traditional musicians competed for the title.
Groves grew up in Aberdeenshire and began learning lever harp there. She graduated from Berklee College of Music (Valencia) and the University of Edinburgh. Her work draws on jazz, western classical, and world music influences, with a focus on rhythm and sound color. She also leads the Scolty Harp Ensemble in the North East and teaches lever harp.
After the announcement, Groves said she felt “amazing” and “in shock,” and thanked her first harp teacher, Alison Bell, who attended the event.
