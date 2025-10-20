‘O Rom’s “Radio Rom” Dials Up Southern Italian Melting Pot

‘O Rom – Radio Rom (Phonotype Records, 2025)

I pressed play, expecting a postcard from Naples, and heard a joyful traveling station. Radio Rom recounts border crossings and kitchen-table debates, street parades and late-night whispers.

Carmine Guarracino and Carmine D’Aniello launched ‘O Rom in 2008, then widened the frame in 2019 with Domenico Augusto. The trio treats each tradition as a neighbor you greet by name. Consequently, seductive Romani phrasing and strings sit at the same table as cheerful Southern Italian melodies, danceable Jamaican beats, and emotive Balkan influences. Occasionally, however, the band uses the prerequisite monotonous rap.

The set opens with “Branko e la guerra,” a love story set amid conflict where ska grooves meet Romani strings and Carolina Franco’s tender vocals. The title track features Shaone and imagines a station that rejects discrimination, propelled by brass and grit.

“E denare te fanno fesso,” with Aldolà Chivalà, pairs irony with protest against greed and materialism. “Azzurro 9/8” reframes Celentano’s classic as a Romani waltz, while “Rumelaj,” featuring Brunella Selo and Franco, adds a funk edge to a Balkan folk standard.

“Pummarola” (feat. Marcello Coleman) denounces exploitation in agricultural fields, and “Zingari” delivers a direct stand against anti-Romani racism with support from Daniele Sepe and a roll call of Romani figures.

“Maruzzella” is a ska-Romani salute to Renato Carosone, and “Tutti i frutti,” a Balkan-flavored groove. The finale, “Opa Tsupa,” captures a 2014 live reinterpretation with Dzambo Agusevi Orchestra and Jovica Jovic, closing the album on a note of craft, conviction, and playful reinvention.

Musicians: Carmine D’Aniello (vocals, bouzouki), Carmine Guarracino (acoustic & electric guitars), Domenico Augusto (soprano & tenor saxophones, trumpet, flügelhorn, trombone, ciaramella, flutes), Nino Conte (accordion), Tommy De Paola (piano, keyboards), Antonello Iannotta & Salvio La Rocca (percussion), Dario Franco, Roberto Caccavale & Davide Costagliola (electric bass), Antonio Esposito (drums).

Special Guests: Brunella Selo (vocals on Rumelaj and Radio Rom), Carolina Franco (vocals on Branko e la guerra, Rumelaj, Radio Rom), Daniele Sepe (saxophone & vocals on Zingari), ShaOne (vocals on Radio Rom), Marcello Coleman (vocals on Pummarola), Aldolà Chivalà (vocals on E denare te fanno fesso), Ciro Riccardi (trumpet on Tutti frutti), Antonio Gomez (bass tuba on Tutti frutti).