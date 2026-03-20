Nidia Góngora to Present Afro-Colombian Music in New York

Flushing Town Hall is set to present the soulful currents of the Colombian Pacific with Nidia Góngora. Celebrated as the most-recognized singer from Colombia’s Pacific coast, Góngora is a masterful composer who was nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album with her band Canalón de Timbiquí.

She combines world music and the deep traditions of her hometown of Timbiquí. Góngora’s music journeys to the soul of a region declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Her music features the marimba de chonta, the bombo, the cununo, and her powerful voice, a living celebration of Colombian identity.

March 29, 2026, 1:00 PM Workshop, 2:15 PM Performance

More information about the show: Flushing Town Hall in March

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354, (718) 463-7700 x 222.