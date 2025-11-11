New Voices for Ancient Prayer, Manizeh Unveils ‘Ashem Vohu’

Manizeh has released “Ashem Vohu,” a new single featuring ganavya, ahead of her debut album Mahku. The track draws on a 3,000-year-old Zoroastrian prayer, sung in Avestan by Manizeh, her daughter Mahku, and ganavya. “This might be the first time women are singing it, let alone recording it this way,” Manizeh said.

The Pakistani-born spiritual jazz singer was raised in Switzerland and is now based in London. She founded Love Supreme Projects in 2022 as a space for chanting, movement, and community, and earlier introduced Jivamukti Yoga to the UK in 2002.