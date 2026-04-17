A desert scene with Moussa in traditional Tuareg-style clothing: flowing robe and face covering. He is standing barefoot in front of a wall painted in urquoise and sand tones. He holds a white electric guitar.
Album reviews

Moussa T Offers Modern Tuareg Desert Blues on Tartite

Angel Romero April 17, 2026 No Comments

Moussa T — Tartite (Mixto Records, 2026)

With Tartite, rising Tuareg musician Moussa T delivers familiar desert blues closely associated with Tuareg music. At the same time, the album combines regional guitar traditions with modern studio production. The vocals are warm and engaging and Moussa T doesn’t hesitate to use electronically processed vocals at times. This technique used in afrobeats and other genres makes the music more appealing, and familiar, to younger generations. On the instrumental side, Moussa R uses guitar, bass, jembe, and programmed drum tracks. Moussa has also cited the influence of the Abdalah generation and groups such as Imarhan.

The album was recorded in summer 2024 at ROP Studio in Agadez with bandmates Amoumoun, Mohamed, Ghissa, and Bibii. Later, it was mixed in the United States after fellow Tuareg musician Bombino connected Moussa with Mixto Records founder Oz McGuire.

Tuareg guitarist and vocalist Moussa T was born in Chirozerine (Tchirozérine), about 45 kilometers from Agadez, Niger, a major center for Tuareg guitar music. He began learning electric guitar at 11, initially in secret, before developing his style within a musical family. His younger brother now plays drums in his band. Early on, Moussa also drew inspiration from musicians close to home, including Gountou Taflawiste and Bombino, whom he watched perform at weddings in Agadez.

Those local performances remain essential to Tuareg musical life. In that tradition, musicians serve as storytellers and cultural custodians, while regular community events provide an important source of income. Moussa said he performs almost every week, mostly at weddings, parties, and festivals in Agadez and nearby areas, with occasional dates in Algeria and Nigeria.

Moussa said the album reflects his broader aims as a songwriter. “I want my songs to carry messages of social cohesion, peace, and love. I want my music to speak about unity and encourage peace.”

Release date: April 22, 2026.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
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