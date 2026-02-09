A modern cover with a light gray background and black typography. The names Gerardo Frisina and Luzia Dvorek appear at the top, while the title “Meu Canto feat. Toco” sits on the right beside the Schema Records logo. Overlapping red and gray rectangles fill the center, layered with black palm tree silhouettes.
“Meu Canto”: Brazilian Flavors by Frisina, Luzia Dvorek, and Toco

World Music Central News Room February 9, 2026 No Comments

Gerardo Frisina (Italy) reunites with Brazilians Luzia Dvorek and Toco on the new track “Meu Canto,” released via Schema Records.

The collaboration follows the trio’s 12″ release “Deixa Passar / Ilê” from last year and places Dvorek’s voice at the center. “Meu Canto” began as an original Frisina composition. Dvorek later wrote the melody and lyrics over his production, with backing vocals from Toco. Alfonso Deidda contributes flute throughout the recording.

The song references Dvorek’s family history in northeastern Brazil, with specific ties to Bahia. Its release date, February 2, aligned with the Festa de Iemanjá in Salvador, an annual celebration honoring the Afro-Brazilian sea deity Iemanjá.

“Meu Canto” will also appear on a 7″ single, along with Frisina’s arrangement of Dorival Caymmi’s “A Lenda do Abaeté.”

Musicians: Luzia Dvorek on vocals; Toco on backing vocals; Alfonso Deidda on flute; and Silvinho on percussion.

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Francesco Borrelli at Blue Spirit Studio — Milan.

