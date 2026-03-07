MED 2026: A World Music Event Bringing 30 Nations to Loulé’s Historic Center

The 2026 Festival MED is shaping up to be its most ambitious and international edition to date, transforming the Historic Center of Loulé, Portugal, into a four‑day crossroads of global sound. With artists from 30 countries already confirmed, the event reaffirms its status as one of Portugal’s most distinctive cultural gatherings and a must‑experience destination for music lovers who seek discovery beyond the mainstream.

The first wave of performers, announced at the Loulé Municipality stand during the BTL – Lisbon Travel Market, captures the festival’s global reach. Goran Bregovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (Nigeria/France), Salif Keita (Mali), Tiken Jah Fakoly (Ivory Coast), and Portuguese icon Sérgio Godinho headline a list that spans continents and musical traditions. For Godinho, 2026 marks his long‑awaited debut at MED.

The lineup extends further with Los Van Van (Cuba), Calle Mambo (Chile), Arooj Aftab (Pakistan), Natacha Atlas (Egypt/Belgium), Bohemian Betyars (Hungary), and Tangomotán (France), reinforcing MED’s identity as a festival where borders dissolve and genres intermingle. Within the Lusophone world, the return of Bonga (Angola), Lura (Cape Verde), and Expresso Transatlântico (Portugal), along with Fidju Kitxora (Portugal/Cape Verde), underscores the festival’s deep connection to the cultural currents of the Portuguese‑speaking world.

The 2026 edition introduces a series of upgrades designed to elevate the audience experience. The festival grounds will expand, a new MED Lounge will open, and the Loulé Municipal Market will become fully integrated into the event with continuous programming. A redesigned ticketing system, an enlarged street‑food district, and new performance spaces for street artists aim to create a more fluid, immersive environment.

Visitors will also benefit from new festival hours and an additional entrance near Largo de S. Francisco, easing circulation through the historic streets. Beyond the physical layout, the new “MED City” initiative will extend the festival’s presence throughout Loulé, with themed decorations and pre‑festival activities energizing the local economy and turning the city itself into part of the experience.

A new MED Conference Series will debut as well, bringing together voices from the arts and other fields to explore cultural themes that resonate with the festival’s global spirit.

Loulé’s mayor, Telmo Pinto, emphasizes MED’s importance as a cultural reference point in Portugal and highlights the municipality’s commitment to strengthening the festival’s artistic offering. Festival director Paulo Silva notes that 2026 marks a deliberate return to MED’s original DNA: a world music festival rooted in eclecticism, diversity, and the celebration of global artistic expression.

With more than 50 concerts across five main stages—Matriz, Cerca, Chafariz, Castelo, and Hammam—the MED Festival invites audiences to travel the world through sound, message, and performance. The event runs from June 25 to 27, 2026, followed by a free‑admission day on June 28. Full details will be available soon at festivalmed.cm‑loule.pt, and tickets go on sale March 2 at 6 p.m. through BOL.pt and the festival website.