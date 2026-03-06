Junior Sisk Debuts A “Brand New Whippoorwill” for Springtime Bluegrass

Junior Sisk has released “A Brand New Whippoorwill” (Turnberry Records), his latest single and first new music since the album It’s All Fun and Games.

The track characterizes the whippoorwill’s call as a symbol of longing and remembrance. David Coriell and Mark “Brink” Brinkman wrote the song, and Sisk delivers it with his high-lonesome vocal style. The whippoorwill (Antrostomus vociferus) is a mid-size nocturnal bird found in the eastern United States, known for its whip-poor-will sound.

The chorus highlights a young bird “still learnin’ how to fly,” then ties that image to nighttime music and heartache in Appalachian life.

“When I first heard this song, I knew it was written just for me,” said Sisk. “I’m an old country boy who spends most of my time in the mountains or on the lake when I’m not on the road. The whippoorwill is a very special bird for me. It’s so calming to hear one late in the evening. They’re not around like they used to be, so to hear one fire up just trips my trigger… like a new bluegrass singer singing a song like it should be sang!”

Sisk remains a prominent bluegrass traditionalist with multiple honors from the International Bluegrass Music Association and the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. “A Brand New Whippoorwill” extends that reputation with a classic, roots-forward approach.

Junior Sisk – Photo by Shannon Fontaine

Musicians: Junior Sisk on lead vocals, guitar; Heather Berry Mabe on harmony vocals, guitar; Tony Mabe on harmony vocals, banjo; Johnathan Dillon on mandolin; Curt Love on bass; and Michael Cleveland on fiddle.

Recorded and mixed by Wes Easter at Eastwood Studio in Cana, Virginia.

Mastered by Chris Latham at Gorillas Nest Studio in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Graphic Design by Rebekah Speer.