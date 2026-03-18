Laura Camacho Unveils Todo Tiempo Pasado — Tango Meets Britney And Kate Bush

Laura Camacho – Todo Tiempo Pasado (Athens Tango Project, 2025)

Argentine composer and orchestra bassist Laura Camacho has a new album titled Todo Tiempo Pasado (All Past Time), a 10-track release under her newly rebranded Laura Camacho Tango Project. The album contains original works, the passionate “Todo Tiempo Pasado” and the touching and introspective “ECOS,” as well as classic pieces by tango icon Astor Piazzolla and Mariano Mores. In addition to that, Laura presents remarkable tango-inspired arrangements of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and a truly wonderful version of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

Now based in Austin while pursuing a Ph.D. in ethnomusicology at the University of Texas at Austin’s Butler School of Music, Camacho focuses her research on young tango communities, Latin American music, and sound studies.

Laura Camacho

Laura’s career highlights include performances and lectures across the United States, recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts, UT COFA, and Planet Texas 2050, and appearances on National Public Radio and in documentaries. On top of that, she has collaborated with Latin Grammy–nominated pianist Emiliano Messiez and composer Julián Peralta.

Renowned producer and musician Pablo Aslan praised Camacho as “one of the movers and shakers in the US tango scene” and “an excellent bass player and a passionate tanguera armed with an impressive sound, precise rhythm and fine taste.”