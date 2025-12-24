La Tremendita to Bring Tránsito To Joe’s Pub

Rosario La Tremendita is set to present Tránsito on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Joe’s Pub as part of Flamenco Festival NY.

The project features La Tremendita with acclaimed guitarist Dani de Morón in an intimate format focused on traditional flamenco song forms. Conceived as a return to the genre’s foundations, Tránsito revisits canonical material through a contemporary lens while maintaining a strong connection to flamenco’s historical roots.

The performance centers on voice and guitar, highlighting La Tremendita’s distinctive vocal approach alongside de Morón’s elegant accompaniment. The collaboration emphasizes restraint, emotional clarity, and close musical dialogue.

Tickets at publictheater.org