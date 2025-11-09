Irish Band Aldoc Drops “Koboko” Single

Aldoc released the new single “Koboko” on November 7. Later this month, the band will celebrate a headline launch at Whelan’s, Dublin, on Sunday, November 23.

Founded by flutist Alan Doherty, known from Gráda and the Lord of the Rings soundtrack, the group combines Irish roots with electronica and world music influences. After moving from Tallaght, Ireland, to Halle, Germany, Doherty developed the debut album From Tallaght to Halle, which includes “Takaka Rain,” used as Croke Park entrance music since 2017.

The band has toured Ireland, India, New Zealand, and Europe, and has released the singles “Distance” (2020) and “Mugle” (2023). Current members include Doherty (Gráda, Kíla, Damien Dempsey, Dan McCabe), guitarist Fiach Moriarty (Horslips, Beoga, Declan O’Rourke), and trombonist/producer Alex Borwick (Sam Fender, Lankum, James Vincent McMorrow), with drummer Shay Sweeney joining live.

“Koboko” pairs a gritty, contemporary urban backdrop with Dublin spoken-word artist and former All-Ireland Poetry Slam champion Colm Keegan. The Whelan’s show doubles as Borwick’s return to the stage after a serious road accident earlier this year.

“I’m grateful to be getting back on my feet and making some music with the guys again,” Borwick said. “It’s food for the soul, and a big milestone on my road to recovery.”