Heartbreak With A Banjo: Amanda Cook Drops “Out Of My Bones”

Bluegrass musician Amanda Cook has released “Out Of My Bones,” a follow-up to her recent single “Love Through Time.” The spirited track centers on the ache of holding onto a lost love.

“I haven’t personally lived this experience, but I knew it would speak to someone out there who has,” Cook said.

The recording features Cook’s longtime band: Amanda Cook on lead vocals; Carolyne VanLierop Boone on banjo, harmony vocals; Troy Boone on mandolin, harmony vocals; Justin Alexander on guitar; George Mason on fiddle; Joshua Faul on bass.

Production took place at Mountain Fever Studios in Willis, VA, with Aaron Ramsey and The Amanda Cook Band credited as producers. Ramsey also handled engineering, mixing, and mastering.