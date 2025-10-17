FurmigaDub, ZEBB & Mestra Penha Unveil “Reis Caninana” — Northeast Brazil Tradition Meets Modern Studio Spark

Kaxambu Records has released “Reis Caninana,” a collaborative single from FurmigaDub, ZEBB, and Mestra Penha that connects Northeastern Brazilian traditions with contemporary production for world music audiences.

Mestra Penha, the lead vocalist, shared, “I think the song is beautiful—I’m very happy to be part of it. I believe projects like this help keep the traditional music of the Northeast alive and share it with more people. I hope everyone feels happy when they hear this song. I hope people enjoy my voice and the music we made.”

The arrangement centers on voice-led melody, call-and-response passages, and hand-played percussion, while the mix favors a spacious, modern approach.

Kaxambu Records frames the single within its ongoing focus on meaningful artistic exchange, platforming master artists, preserving cultural memory, and presenting those stories across clubs, radio, and playlists.

Mestra Penha is a tradition bearer from Brazil’s Northeast, with a repertoire rooted in living community practice. FurmigaDub and ZEBB are producers known for bridging roots music and contemporary sound design through respectful, dialogue-driven collaborations.