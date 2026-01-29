Folk Stars And Changemakers Lead 2026 International Folk Music Awards

The International Folk Music Awards for the 2025 cycle were presented on January 21, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, during the Folk Alliance International Conference.

Artist Of The Year resulted in a tie, with Carsie Blanton and trio I’m With Her sharing the honor. Crys Matthews took Song Of The Year for “Sleeves Up,” which she wrote and performed. I’m With Her also won Album Of The Year for Wild and Clear and Blue.

The Global Folk Album Of The Year award, sponsored by Songlines magazine, went to The Baltic Sisters for Värav / Vārti / Vartai.

Edmonton Folk Festival received the Clearwater Award, which recognizes festivals that prioritize environmental stewardship and sustainable event production.

Guitarist and composer Yasmin Williams earned the Rising Tide Award, sponsored by the Levitt Family Foundation, highlighting emerging artists who reflect core folk community values. The People’s Voice Award went to Kyshona, honoring work that directly engages social and political issues.

Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards recognized three pillars of folk history and infrastructure: Taj Mahal (Living), zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier (Legacy), and Louisiana Folk Roots (Business/Academic).

Spirit Of Folk Awards went to Alex Mallett, Cindy Cogbill, Laura Thomas, and Rachel Ornelas for their contributions to folk creativity, community organizing, and leadership.

The Folk Radio Hall Of Fame honored broadcasters Ron Olesko, Susan Forbes Hansen, Kieran Hanrahan, and Michael Stock for long-term commitment to folk and world music storytelling on the air.

