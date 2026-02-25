Flamenco Innovator Rocío Márquez to Present Himno Vertical at CUNY Tonight

Flamenco Festival New York is set to present Rocío Márquez in concert on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Elebash Recital Hall at the CUNY Graduate Center. The program features material from her most recent album Himno Vertical (“Vertical Hymn”). Tickets cost $35.

A panel discussion precedes the performance. “Electric Bohemian: Flamenco and the Arts in Greenwich Village (1950s–1970s)” takes place at 5:00 PM in the Skylight Room at the CUNY Graduate Center. Flamenco scholar K. Meira Goldberg and cultural historian Elijah Wald, author of Dylan Goes Electric!, will discuss Greenwich Village as a hub for artistic experimentation and counterculture, with attention to the area’s flamenco scene alongside its better-known folk history. Separate tickets apply for the talk.

The event is presented with the CUNY Graduate Center’s Office of Public Programs and the Foundation for Iberian Music at the Brook Center for Music Research and Documentation. Support comes from the Elebash Global Voices Fund.

Márquez is known for work that combines flamenco tradition with contemporary approaches and collaborations. Her recent album, Himno Vertical, is a collective tribute that reflects on life, death, and transformation, with an emphasis on shared voice rather than individual authorship.

A limited number of free concert tickets are available to CUNY Graduate Center students, faculty, and staff. Reservations require an email to [email protected], and attendees must show a CUNY Graduate Center ID at the door.

The concert opens Flamenco Festival New York’s 25th anniversary slate, which runs from February 25 to March 15. More than 80 artists and staff representing 16 companies are scheduled to perform in New York, Miami, Tampa, Chicago, and Boston. Headliners listed for the anniversary edition include Sara Baras, Eva Yerbabuena, Manuel Liñán, Olga Pericet, Rocío Márquez, Ángeles Toledano, Dani de Morón, Gerardo Núñez, and Antonio Rey. Venues include New York City Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, Roulette, Baryshnikov Arts, the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

“On the occasion of the Festival’s 25th anniversary, we celebrate the true love story between New York City and flamenco,” said founder Miguel Marín. “This year, we are humbled and honored to showcase major artists whose contributions to our art are legendary. This year’s diversity of venues is equally dazzling, including the iconic Joe’s Pub, the Library for the Performing Arts, and Baryshnikov Arts Center. Have no doubt: the 2026 Festival will be unforgettable.”

Tickets and full information is available at flamencofestival.org.