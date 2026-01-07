Fairport Convention Hits The Road Again: Uk Spring Tour Starts March 17

Fairport Convention will tour the UK this spring, launching a 24-date run on March 17, 2026, at The Stables in Milton Keynes and concluding on April 12 in Leamington Spa.

The shows follow a busy 2025 that included two tours and a sold-out Cropredy Convention. The group is set to reunite with drummer Dave Mattacks for the tour.

Fairport Convention are widely credited with helping define electric folk by mixing traditional and electric instrumentation. Their annual festival in Oxfordshire draws crowds of up to 15,000 each August, and the band continues to play venues across the country.

The 2026 dates mark 30 years of the current lineup: Simon Nicol (guitar, vocals), Dave Pegg (bass guitar), Ric Sanders (violin), and Chris Leslie (fiddle, mandolin, vocals), with Mattacks returning on percussion.

The band’s best-known song, “Who Knows Where The Time Goes,” has surpassed 32 million Spotify streams. Fairport Convention have also received a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, and BBC Radio 2 listeners voted Liege & Lief “The Most Influential Folk Album Of All Time” in 2006.

The itinerary includes Union Chapel in London and The Forum in Bath.

Support will come from Jenn Butterworth, an award-winning folk guitarist associated with Scotland’s traditional scene. Butterworth was part of Songs of Separation, which won Album of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2017, and she won Musician of the Year at the Scottish Trad Music Awards in 2019. Her credits include collaborations and performances with Fiddlers’ Bid, Treacherous Orchestra, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton, Bella Hardy, Adam Sutherland, Sian, Malin Makes Music, Claire Hastings, and RURA’s Jack Smedley and David Foley.

Mattacks previously served as Fairport Convention’s drummer for much of the 1970s through the 1990s, and has contributed to studio work with artists including Paul McCartney, Brian Eno, Elton John, and Nick Drake.

Fairport Convention Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Tuesday 17th March, 8pm

The Stables, Milton Keynes

Wednesday 18th March, 7.30pm

The Apex, Bury St. Edmunds

Thursday 19th March, 7.30pm

Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

Friday 20th March, 7.30pm

New Century Hall, Manchester

Saturday 21st March, 7.30pm

Buxton Opera House, Buxton

Sunday 22nd March, 7.30pm

The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley

Tuesday 24th March, 7.30pm

Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea

Wednesday 25th March, 7.30pm

The Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury

Thursday 26th March, 7.30pm

Corn Exchange, Exeter

Friday 27th March, 7.30pm

The Forum, Bath

Saturday 28th March, 7.30pm

Union Chapel, London

Sunday 29th March, 7.30pm

Town Hall, Loughborough

Tuesday 31st March, 7.30pm

Turner Sims, Southampton

Wednesday 1st April, 7.30pm

The Haymarket, Basingstoke

Thursday 2nd April, 7.30pm

Colyer-Fergusson, Canterbury

Friday 3rd April, 7.30pm

The Old Market, Brighton

Saturday 4th April, 7.30pm

Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead

Sunday 5th April, 7.30pm

Eric Morecambe Centre, Harpenden

Tuesday 7th April, 7.30pm

Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate

Wednesday 8th April, 7.30pm

The Fire Station, Sunderland

Thursday 9th April, 7.30pm

Queen’s Hall, Hexham

Friday 10th April, 7.30pm

Lowther Pavillion, Lytham

Saturday 11th April, 7.30pm

Town Hall, Kidderminster

Sunday 12th April, 7.30pm

Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa