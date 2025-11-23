Dean Mueller Teams With John Prine Alums For Wishes Never Gone

Dean Mueller – Wishes Never Gone (Ripping Glass Entertainment, 2024)

Americana singer-songwriter Dean Mueller released Wishes Never Gone last year. It features production by Grammy winner Kevin McKendree with contributions from longtime John Prine band members, including guitarist Jason Wilber.

The set effortlessly weaves engaging, laid back Americana, powerful folk-rock, and blues. Four singles preceded the album: the reflective “I Don’t Live There Anymore,” the nostalgic “Fireflies,” the message-driven “Teach No Lies,” and the soul-leaning “Hold On And Don’t Let Go.”

Mueller is now based in Bend, Oregon. The recording took place with producer Kevin McKendree.

Song Notes

“I Don’t Live There Anymore”: A leave-the-past-behind ballad sparked by loss, a breakup, and a move from Portland to Bend.

“Fireflies”: A playful, lightly jazzy summer memory piece that recalls Midwestern nights and family favorites.

“Bulleit Train”: A bar-born rocker whose chorus arrived after a few bourbons; written with Dawn and Kevan.

“Change”: A riverside reflection from Woodstock that credits a life reset and friendships with Todd Snider and Jason Wilber.

“Believe”: A pandemic-era pledge to step out front and trust the artistic path.

“Teach No Lies”: A sharp, advocacy-minded cut inspired by the Ocoee Massacre and debates over historical truth.

“No Matter What It Is”: A duet love song co-written with David and Jonathan, featuring Nalani; commitment through rough weather.

“Get Lost”: A festival-sparked, truth-meets-fantasy tune that nudges Mueller’s style outward.

“I’ll Be There”: An old-timey, hook-first charmer conceived on a walk home from a bluegrass show.

“I Suppose”: A candid look at short-lived romance and the lessons that should have landed sooner.

“Lonesome Sky”: A comfort song for those grieving, imagined through a spouse’s eyes after loss.

Musicians: Dean Mueller on acoustic guitar and lead vocals; Kevin McKendree on keyboards, backing vocals; Jason Wilber on electric and acoustic guitars; Kenneth Blevins on drums and percussion; Dave Jacques on bass; Jim Hoke on clarinet and harmonica;, The McCrary Sisters and Nalani Rothrock on vocals; and The Rock House Soul Collective on backing vocals.