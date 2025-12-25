LIMúR, the Iberian Roots Music Chart collage of 4th quarter 2025 album covers
Casapalma Tops the Iberian Roots Music Chart for 4th Quarter of 2025

December 25, 2025

The album Jotas by Spanish mountain folk innovators Casapalma topped LIMúR, the Iberian Roots Music Chart during the fourth quarter of 2025. Jotas encourages music fans to listen and dance. At the same, the intention is to understand folklore not as an object of the past, but as a living language in constant transformation.

Jotas is a lab in which Casapalma explores the limits of the rhythms and forms of traditional dance “in its free form,” respecting the codes with which the tambourine player guides the dancers. A fluid dialogue is established in which tradition converses naturally with current sounds and production techniques.

Throughout this work, Casapalma invited other artists from different areas of modern music to join this dialogue, turning it into a conversation over the table that breaks the barrier of time. Casapalma is a duo formed by Irene Atienza and Yoel Molina.

Casapalma – Photo by KaribuMedia

Fourth Quarter Chart

  1. Casapalma – Jotas – Raso Estudio
  2. Carminho – Eu vou morrer de amor ou resistir – Sony Music
  3. Xabi Aburruzaga – Bask – DND
  4. Radio Tarifa – La noche – Buda Musique
  5. Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins – Esperança – Galileo Music Communication
  6. Krama – Stanbrook (LP) – Modal Sound Records
  7. Terrae – Nostre Gra – Segell Microscopi
  8. Carola Ortiz – Enllà – Segell Microscopi
  9. José Peixoto & Nuno Cintrão – Visita: Diálogos com Carlos Paredes – Galileo Music Communication
  10. Lina & Marco Mezquida – O fado – Galileo Music Communication
  11. Luis Giménez Amorós – Voices on the River Rhine – KRB
  12. Raia – Uádi – Lusitanian
  13. Germán Díaz & Benxamín Otero – Outras trece cancións bonitas – Producciones Efímeras
  14. Tiago Almeida – Rivages – Segell Microscopi
  15. Blanca y Chuchi – Universo – Segell Microscopi

More about the chart: limur.eu

World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
