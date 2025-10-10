Carmen Avilés and Queralt Lahoz Release “Baila,” a Celebration of Freedom and Music

Flamenco dancer Carmen Avilés joins forces with Queralt Lahoz on “Baila,” a track from her upcoming album Carmela. The song combines Avilés’s flamenco roots with Lahoz’s distinctive vocals, creating a stirring tribute to freedom and the power of music; an invitation to move, feel, and simply dance for the joy of dancing.

Lyrics

Salta, que no haya valla

Que te retenga, jamás

Canta, ábrete el alma

Deja que salga la verdad

Baila, como bailan los que bailan por bailar

Siente la corriente, somos polvo y libertad

Dentro de tus entrañas

Hay una puerta,

una puertecita ábrela

Entra, sigue el sonido del universo que hay detrás

Baila, como bailan los que bailan por bailar

Siente la corriente, somos polvo y libertad

Baila, como bailan los que bailan por bailar

Siente la corriente, somos polvo y libertad.

English translation

Jump, let there be no barrier

That ever holds you back

Sing, open your soul

Let the truth come out

Dance, like those who dance for the sake of dancing

Feel the current, we are dust and freedom

Inside your gut

There is a door,

a little door, open it

Come in, follow the sound of the universe that lies behind

Dance, like those who dance for the sake of dancing

Feel the current, we are dust and freedom

Dance, like those who dance for the sake of dancing

Feel the current, we are dust and freedom