The single cover for Carmen Avilés – “Baila” features a pink background with two illustrated female figures rendered in black. Their long flowing hair connects the composition, while a small bird carrying an olive branch appears above them.
Carmen Avilés and Queralt Lahoz Release “Baila,” a Celebration of Freedom and Music

World Music Central News Room October 10, 2025 No Comments

Flamenco dancer Carmen Avilés joins forces with Queralt Lahoz on “Baila,” a track from her upcoming album Carmela. The song combines Avilés’s flamenco roots with Lahoz’s distinctive vocals, creating a stirring tribute to freedom and the power of music; an invitation to move, feel, and simply dance for the joy of dancing.

Lyrics

Salta, que no haya valla
Que te retenga, jamás
Canta, ábrete el alma
Deja que salga la verdad

Baila, como bailan los que bailan por bailar
Siente la corriente, somos polvo y libertad

Dentro de tus entrañas
Hay una puerta,
una puertecita ábrela
Entra, sigue el sonido del universo que hay detrás

Baila, como bailan los que bailan por bailar
Siente la corriente, somos polvo y libertad
Baila, como bailan los que bailan por bailar
Siente la corriente, somos polvo y libertad.

English translation

Jump, let there be no barrier
That ever holds you back
Sing, open your soul
Let the truth come out

Dance, like those who dance for the sake of dancing
Feel the current, we are dust and freedom

Inside your gut
There is a door,
a little door, open it
Come in, follow the sound of the universe that lies behind

Dance, like those who dance for the sake of dancing
Feel the current, we are dust and freedom
Dance, like those who dance for the sake of dancing
Feel the current, we are dust and freedom

