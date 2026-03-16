Boiled In Lead Comes Back with Celtic Punk Attitude

Boiled In Lead – King of the Dogwoods (Omnium Records, 2026)

Boiled In Lead’s King of the Dogwoods is the Minnesota band’s first studio release in more than a decade. More importantly, it reasserts a long-standing identity: a persuasive fusion of Celtic music with a punk attitude, folk traditions from other parts of the world, and amplified American roots music.

At its best, the album turns a lean lineup of guitar, bass, virtuosic violin, and drums into a wide-ranging, muscular sound. King of the Dogwoods features a mix of lively, folk dance-oriented instrumentals led by virtuosic violin performances and songs with emotive vocals.

The folk-rock arrangements draw from traditional material and folk forms from well beyond Ireland. In addition to festive jigs and reels, the band incorporates European Balkan and Roma traditions as well as American roots forms.

Boiled In Lead is one of the United States’ longest-running Celtic punk bands, and its role in the rise of Minnesota punk is well established. Founder Drew Miller and longtime vocalist-guitarist Todd Menton lead the band along with newer members, drummer Mo Engel and violinist Haley Olson.

Todd Menton (vocals, guitar, mandolin, bodhrán, whistle) joined Boiled In Lead soon after the release of their first LP, and was the lead singer on the classic albums From the Ladle to the Grave and Orb. After a pause, he rejoined the band in 2005. He’s currently an instructor at the Center For Irish Music in St. Paul.

Drew Miller (electric bass) founded the band in 1983. His bass style includes a bit of distortion. In addition, he sometimes plays solid-body dulcimer. Recently he formed Kinda Fonda Wanda, a high-energy roots-rockabilly act inspired by Wanda Jackson. He also manages a record store in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Mo Engel (drum kit and vocal harmonies) is a multifaceted Twin Cities music veteran. He and Drew participate in Kinda Fonda Wanda. Mo is also a member of Retrofizz, Kings of Cole, and Saddle Sores.

Haley Olson (violin, vocals) loves traditional music. This led her to learn an ever-increasing range of musical styles. She has performed on Lake Superior, in the Smokey Mountains, and other places nationally and internationally.

Buy King of the Dogwoods.