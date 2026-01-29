Bassist Jon von Boehm Says “Not Today” With A Five-Minute Jam Starter

Jon von Boehm has released “Not Today,” the first single from his upcoming fourth album, Reflections, due in March 2026.

The five-minute instrumental features musicians von Boehm connected with through his session work, including drummers Marcus Finnie, Cory Ponder, Kyle Edmonston, and Michael Green, plus guitarists Jake Patterson, Cole Clark, and John Gallo.

“Not Today” combines jazz fusion, instrumental rock, and old-school rhythm and blues. Released via Space Donkey Records, the track was recorded in 2023 throughout multiple studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jon von Boehm

Von Boehm wrote the piece during a period of personal transition, positioning it as an early preview of the tone and direction of Reflections. Raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, he began performing in church settings before diving into jazz as a teenager. He later spent time in Florida studying with bassist Jeff Berlin, and has since built a career as a session player and live performer.