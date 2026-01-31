A Lins Through Time: Keberle Honors a Brazilian Icon

Ryan Keberle & Collectiv do Brasil – Choro das Águas (Alternate Side Records, 2025)

On Choro das Águas, trombonist Ryan Keberle and his São Paulo-based quartet pay tribute to Brazilian songwriting legend Ivan Lins. The album, released on Alternate Side Records, features eight Lins compositions and two original works by Keberle. Notably, this is the third collaboration between Keberle and pianist-arranger Felipe Silveira, bassist Felipe Brisola, and drummer Paulinho Vicente.

Throughout Choro das Águas, the ensemble offers a seductive mix of Brazilian roots, lovely melodies and experienced jazz improvisation.

The project coincides with Lins’s 80th birthday and reflects Keberle’s deep admiration for the composer, whom he calls “a masterful fusion of sophistication and soul.” The selections highlight lesser-known pieces from Lins’s extensive catalog, interpreted through inventive new arrangements. Keberle, who shares a June 16 birthday with Lins, contributes two original compositions that complement the album’s spirit of reverent innovation.

One of these, “Music Is Connection,” articulates a central theme: the bonds forged through shared musical language. Keberle reflects on the fluid networks between musicians, listeners, and communities, an idea previously explored in his 2011 debut Music Is Emotion.

Musicians: Ryan Keberle on trombone, vocals; Felipe Silveira on piano, synths, vocals; Felipe Brisola on bass, vocals; and Paulinho Vicente on drums, vocals.

Track listing:

Rei do Carnaval (Ivan Lins) 06:35 Noites Sertanejas (Ivan Lins) 05:24 Quintessence (Ryan Keberle) 05:32 Choro das Aguas (Ivan Lins) 04:09 Saindo de Mim (Ivan Lins) 05:08 Essa Maré (Ivan Lins) 04:42 Sai de Baixo (Ivan Lins) 05:08 Tens – Long Life (Ivan Lins / Lyle Mays) 06:02 Lua Cirandeira (Ivan Lins) 04:41 Simple Sermon (Ryan Keberle) 05:36

