Chicago Flamenco Festival 2020 Lineup

Some of the finest flamenco acts from Spain are set to perform at Chicago Flamenco Festival in February and March 2020.

Festival program:

Friday, February 28 and 29, 7:00 pm

Luna Nueva with Luna Flamenca at Instituto Cervantes of Chicago

La Chimi, – Photo by Angelica Escoto

La Chimi, dancer & artistic director

Briseyda Zárate, dancer

Oscar Valero, vocals

Jose Manuel Alconchel, guitar

Friday, March 6 and 7, 7:00 pm

El ritmo de la tierra with Nino de los Reyes at Instituto Cervantes

Nino de los Reyes

Nino de los Reyes, dancer

José Cortés, vocals

José Luis de la Paz, guitar

Wednesday, March 11, 8:30 pm

World Music Wednesday at Old Town School of Folk Music

Flamenco Eñe: José del Tomate, guitar

José del Tomate

Friday, March 13 and 14, 7:00 pm

Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company at Instituto Cervantes

Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company

Omayra Amaya – dancer

Roberto Castellón – guitar

Francisco Orozco “Yiyi” – vocals & percussion

Friday, March 20, 7 pm

Manuel Gutierrez con José Cortés y Andrés Vadin at Instituto Cervantes

Manuel Gutierrez

Manuel Gutierrez, dancer

José Cortés, vocals

Andrés Vadin, guitar

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm

Closing Night

Manuel Gutiérrez at Instituto Cervantes

For more information, go to Chicago Flamenco Festival