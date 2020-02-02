Guitar and Tres Combo

Kevin Connor Swingtet – Guitar and Tres

Kevin Connor Swingtet – Guitar and Tres (2013)

The Kevin Connor Swingtet’s Guitar and Tres features a lively mix of swing, Gypsy Jazz and Cuban son.

With his Swingtet, Connor focused on dance music from the USA and Cuba. Guitar and Tres includes Carlos Cascante on vocals, Craig Flory on clarinet, Jeff Norwood on bass, JoJo Mascorella on drums and Pedro Vargas on percussion.

Guitar and Tres was the first solo release from Seattle guitarist and tresero Kevin Connor. He’s played with the SuperSones and the Hot Club Sandwich ensemble.