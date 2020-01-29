The World Music Institute Reveals January-June 2020 Season

Artists featured clockwise, left-to-right: Sahba Motallebi & Rahim AlHaj (photo: Michael G. Stewart), Aditi Mangaldas (photo: Amanulla), Orchestre Les Mangelepa, Altan, Nyan & Ishaan Ghosh, A Moving Sound (photo: Magdalena Frackowiak)

New York City’s World Music Institute (WMI) has announced the artists set to perform during its January-June 2020 season.

Selected by Artistic Director Brian Keigher, the second half of WMI’s Season includes artists representing 16 different cultures, from 17 different countries. There are six New York City debuts: China’s Zhou Family Band; an extraordinary cross-cultural collaboration between Iran’s Sahba Motallebi & Iraq’s Rahim AlHaj; a trio of Indian master musicians Gaurav Mazumdar, Rupak Kulkarni, and Hindole Majumdar; Spanish nuevo flamenco sensation Los Aurora; Kenya’s “Godfathers of East African rumba” Orchestre Les Mangelepa; and a brand-new partnership between South African guitar virtuoso Derek Gripper and Malian kora maestro Yacouba Sissoko.

This Season features world music artists from Bulgaria, China, France, Guinea, Haiti, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Kenya, Mali, South Africa, Spain, Syria, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United States.

WMI Executive Director, Gaby Sappington said: “As always, our programming aims to demonstrate how music and the arts transcend cultural divisions, connecting people through a joyful exchange that highlights and celebrates our shared humanity.

Sahba Motallebi from Iran and Rahm AlHaj from Iraq, for example, two masters of Persian music will for the first time perform together as well as individually at Merkin Hall, promoting peace and harmony in divisive times. In keeping with WMI’s tradition, Masters of Indian Music, Masters of African Music, the 9th annual Dancing The Gods Indian Dance Festival, as well as the Flamenco Festival are an integral part of our program. Many Cultures – One World is our motto and we are proud to be part of New York’s vibrant cultural landscape.”

Origins Series

Zhou Family Band

Lunar New Year Celebration

Co-presented with Flushing Town Hall

Sunday, January 26, 2020 Doors 1:30 pm | Show 2 pm

Flushing Town Hall

137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens

(at the corner of Linden Place)

Global/Local Series

Faraj Abyad and His Orchestra – “Enta Omri”

Saturday, February 1, 2020, Doors 8 pm | Show 8:30 pm

Symphony Space Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater

2537 Broadway at 95th Street. Manhattan

Collaborations Series

Sahba Motallebi & Rahim AlHaj

Presented with Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

Saturday, February 15, 2020, Doors 7 pm | Pre-Show Artist Discussion 7:30 pm | Show 8 pm

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

129 West 67th St, Manhattan

Origins Series

Altan

Sunday, February 23, 2020, Doors 7 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Peter Norton Symphony Space

2537 Broadway at 95th Street, Manhattan

Flamenco Festival NYC

Niño de Elche with special guest dancer Leonor Leal

Presented in collaboration with Flamenco Festival NY

Saturday, March 14, 2020, Doors 7 pm

Leonor Leal 8 pm | Niño de Elche 9 pm

(le) poisson rouge

158 Bleecker St, Manhattan

Women’s Voices Series

Bulgarian Voices Trio & Navatman Music Collective

Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Doors 7:30 pm, Show 8 pm

The Cutting Room

44 East 32nd Street, Manhattan

Masters Of Indian Music Series

Gaurav Mazumdar, Rupak Kulkarni, and Hindole Majumdar

Presented with Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Doors 7:30 pm | Show 8:00 PM

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

129 West 67th Street, Manhattan

Counterpoint Series

Paris Combo

Presented with Sony Hall

Saturday, March 28, 2020, Doors 6 pm | Show 8 pm

Sony Hall

235 West 46th St, Manhattan

Flamenco Festival NYC

Los Aurora

Presented in collaboration with Flamenco Festival NY

Sunday, March 29, 2020, Doors 7 pm | Show 8 pm

(le) poisson rouge

158 Bleecker St, Manhattan

Africa Now!

Natu Camara with DJ Sabine Blaizin, Hosted by Jodine Dorce

Curated by World Music Institute

Friday, April 3, 2020, DJ & Doors: 9 pm | Show: 10 pm

Apollo Music Café at the Apollo Theater

253 W 125th St,

Masters Of African Music Series

Orchestre Les Mangelepa

Thursday April 9, 2020, Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm

(le) poisson rouge

158 Bleecker St., Manhattan

Origins Series

A Moving Sound

Saturday, April 11, 2020, Doors 7 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Peter Norton Symphony Space

2537 Broadway at 95th Street, Manhattan

Dancing The Gods

Ninth Annual Indian Dance Festival

Co-curated by Rajika Puri

Saturday, April 18 & Sunday, April 19, 2020

Night One

Aditi Mangaldas’ “Immersed”

Solo Kathak with live music

Saturday, April 18, 2020, Doors at 6:30 pm

Peter Norton Symphony Space

2537 Broadway at 95th St, Manhattan

Night Two

Revanta Sarabhai, Solo Bharatanatyam with live music & PARSHWANATH UPADHYE, Solo Bharatanatyam with live music

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Peter Norton Symphony Space

2537 Broadway at 95th St, Manhattan

Collaborations Series

Derek Gripper & Yacouba Sissoko

Co-presented with Littlefield

Sunday, April 26, 2020, Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm

Littlefield

635 Sackett St., Brooklyn

Origins Series

DÜNYA Directed by Mehmet Ali Sanlikol

Co-presented with DROM

Friday, May 15, 2020, Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm

DROM

85 Avenue A, Manhattan

Masters of Indian Music Series

Nayan and Ishaan Ghosh “Synergy”

Presented with Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

Thursday, June 4, 2020, Doors 7:30 pm | Show 8 pm

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

129 West 67th St, Manhattan.

More information and tickets at World Music Institute