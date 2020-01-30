Bokanté Announces U.S. Tour

World music prodigy Bokanté has announced its United States tour 2020. Their second album “What Heat ,” was a nominee for Best World Music album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
February 22nd
CRASHfest at House of Blues
Boston, MA
February 23rd
City Winery
Philadelphia, PA
February 26th
AMP By Strathmore
North Bethesda, MD
February 28th
Weinberg Center for the Arts
Frederick, MD
March 1st
Joe’s Pub
New York, NY
April 30th
Rio Theater
Santa Cruz, CA
May 1st
Mondavi Center for Arts
Davis, CA
May 2nd
SFJAZZ
San Francisco, CA
May 3rd
SFJAZZ
San Francisco, CA
More information about the band: Interview with World Music Sensation Bokante