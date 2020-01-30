Bokanté Announces U.S. Tour

World music prodigy Bokanté has announced its United States tour 2020. Their second album “What Heat ,” was a nominee for Best World Music album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Bokanté – What Heat

February 22nd

CRASHfest at House of Blues

Boston, MA

February 23rd

City Winery

Philadelphia, PA

February 26th

AMP By Strathmore

North Bethesda, MD

February 28th

Weinberg Center for the Arts

Frederick, MD

March 1st

Joe’s Pub

New York, NY

April 30th

Rio Theater

Santa Cruz, CA

May 1st

Mondavi Center for Arts

Davis, CA

May 2nd

SFJAZZ

San Francisco, CA

May 3rd

SFJAZZ

San Francisco, CA

More information about the band: Interview with World Music Sensation Bokante

Ticket information