Transglobal World Music Chart Reveals 2019 Festival Award

The Transglobal World Music Chart (TWMC) has unveiled the winners of its 2019 Festival Award. South Korea’s Jeonju Int’l Sori Festival is the winner this year.

Park Jechun (right), Commissioner of the Jeonju International Sori Festival

2019 Festival Award:

1. Jeonju International Sori Festival

2. Ethnoport

3. (two festivals tied for third place) Estival and 5 Continents

5. BU Global Music Festival

6. Globaltica

7. Fira Mediterrània de Manresa

8. Rainforest World Music Festival

9. Sukiyaki Meets the World

10. Etnosur

“After the evaluation of the previous edition, at least one of the festivals that repeated this year has improved, following our assessment. That made us very proud,” stated Transglobal World Music Chart co-founder and Festival Awards coordinator Araceli Tzigane Sánchez. “Moreover, this second edition has served us to identify our own areas of improvement. We have not been able to assess two specific festivals that applied and that had fluent communication with us. For the third edition, we will work more closely with the applicants to avoid this situation and to increase the number of applicants.”

The Transglobal World Music Chart Festival Awards were started in 2018 as part of the TWM’s goal to increase the awareness, enjoyment and appreciation of the music from diverse cultures of the globe.

Application information for festivals interested in participating in the 2020 edition is available here.

Transglobal World Music Chart (TWMC) is an association of music critics, writers, and radio DJs and producers specialized in world music. Members hail from all continents. The TWMC releases a monthly chart that selects the best recent world music albums across the globe.

More about the chart: www.transglobalwmc.com

Headline photo: Iri Nongak at Jeonju Sori International Festival 2019 by Angel Romero

