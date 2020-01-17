Fiery and Edgy Estonian Folk

Trad.Attack! is one of the leading acts in the current Estonian world music and contemporary folk scene. The group combines Estonian traditions with powerful rock drums, intertwining fast-paced dance songs with dreamy, laid back musical pieces and mesmerizing ambient explorations.
The lineup includes Sandra Vabarna on Estonian bagpipe,
jew’s harp, whistles, zither, vocals; Jalmar Vabarna on 12-string guitar and
vocals; and Tõnu Tubli on drums, vocals, zither and glockenspiel. Actor Aivar
Tommingas provides his on one of the tracks.
