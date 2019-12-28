New Releases

Smithsonian Folkways to Reissue Calypso Travels

Lord Invader – Calypso Travels

Calypso Travels will be available on vinyl on January 31, 2020. The original recording, released in 1959 featured master calypsonian Lord Invader before his death in 1961. Lord Invader’s calypso had a sharp sting, an art form originated from violent street battles and a conduit to speak truth to power.

These reissues were remastered from the original tapes by GRAMMY Award winning engineer Pete Reiniger and are presented in the classic Folkways fold-over, paste-on jackets, reproducing the feel of the original releases.

