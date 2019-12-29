New Compilation Features Winners of the 2019 Russian World Music Awards

2019 Russian World Music Awards compilation

A compilation album featuring the winners of the 2019 Russian World Music Awards is now available.

The winners this year are:

Best world music project 2019

Dobranoch

Ethno experiment

Ayarkhaan

Authentic project

TriGolos

The best new ethno project

Oduchu

Legend of Russian world music

Huun-Huur-Tu

The best journalist

Vadim Ponomarev (Guru Ken)

Audience choice

Kolenkor

Album Tracklist:

Dobranoch – Grapes Oduchu – On The Edge (feat. Tapemelancholy) Kolenkor – Russia Ayarkhaan – Dyogoi aiyy Vedan Kolod – Grief Aleksandr Muraviev – Blue caterpillar Kosmonavty – Gadala Glazova – Cloud Zulya – Fifth Day DaraYara – Vyleti Gulyu Testo – Matyushka Mediterranean Deconstruction Ensemble – Day De Senar Zemlya Legend – Your name TriGolos – Near the river Staritsa – Khodil gospod Pokrov Ethno – Yaga