New Compilation Features Winners of the 2019 Russian World Music Awards

A compilation album featuring the winners of the 2019 Russian World Music Awards is now available.
The winners this year are:
Best world music project 2019
Dobranoch
Ethno experiment
Ayarkhaan
Authentic project
TriGolos
The best new ethno project
Oduchu
Legend of Russian world music
Huun-Huur-Tu
The best journalist
Vadim Ponomarev (Guru Ken)
Audience choice
Kolenkor
Album Tracklist:
- Dobranoch – Grapes
- Oduchu – On The Edge (feat. Tapemelancholy)
- Kolenkor – Russia
- Ayarkhaan – Dyogoi aiyy
- Vedan Kolod – Grief
- Aleksandr Muraviev – Blue caterpillar
- Kosmonavty – Gadala
- Glazova – Cloud
- Zulya – Fifth Day
- DaraYara – Vyleti Gulyu
- Testo – Matyushka
- Mediterranean Deconstruction Ensemble – Day De Senar
- Zemlya Legend – Your name
- TriGolos – Near the river
- Staritsa – Khodil gospod
- Pokrov Ethno – Yaga