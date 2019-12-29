New CDs

New Compilation Features Winners of the 2019 Russian World Music Awards

Leave a comment
2019 Russian World Music Awards compilation

A compilation album featuring the winners of the 2019 Russian World Music Awards is now available.

The winners this year are:

Best world music project 2019
Dobranoch

Ethno experiment
Ayarkhaan

Authentic project
TriGolos

The best new ethno project
Oduchu

Legend of Russian world music
Huun-Huur-Tu

The best journalist
Vadim Ponomarev (Guru Ken)

Audience choice
Kolenkor

Album Tracklist:

  1. Dobranoch – Grapes
  2. Oduchu – On The Edge (feat. Tapemelancholy)
  3. Kolenkor – Russia
  4. Ayarkhaan – Dyogoi aiyy
  5. Vedan Kolod – Grief
  6. Aleksandr Muraviev – Blue caterpillar
  7. Kosmonavty – Gadala
  8. Glazova – Cloud
  9. Zulya – Fifth Day
  10. DaraYara – Vyleti Gulyu
  11. Testo – Matyushka
  12. Mediterranean Deconstruction Ensemble – Day De Senar
  13. Zemlya Legend – Your name
  14. TriGolos – Near the river
  15. Staritsa – Khodil gospod
  16. Pokrov Ethno – Yaga

Author: World Music Central News Department

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen − nine =